MINDEN, La. — Minden Mayor Terry Gardner has put the brakes on the demand of three council members to remove a sign at the recreational center that memorialized the city's deceased, longtime police chief.
Gardner on Tuesday vetoed a 3-2 vote taken at Monday night's City Council meeting, which proved to be yet another contentious gathering of the city's public body.
The "T.C. Bloxom Memorial Fields" sign, which was erected at the football and soccer fields in August, is one of many issues creating division on the panel. Council members Herbert Taylor, Terika Williams-Walker and Vincen Bradford voted to have the sign removed, arguing Monday night and at previous meetings it was placed at the Minden Recreation Center without the council's knowledge or consent. Councilwoman Pam Bloxom and Councilman Keith Beard opposed the move.
The sign, gate and fencing hinges on $41,000 donation from T.C. Bloxom's widow, Pam Bloxom, to a booster club she spearheads — The Minden Rec Booster Club, Inc. In turn, she requested that the field area be named in honor of her late husband, who served for decades as the city’s police and fire chief.
However, according to city officials, the idea was never brought to the attention of the council and only the mayor and Bloxom had knowledge of the sign.
Taylor offered the motion directing the sign's removal, saying he wanted it gone within 72 hours. That opened the flood gates of comments from Minden residents who filled the meeting room to almost capacity.
Taylor's motion did not say who would remove the sign or pay for it. A man in the audience offered to remove the sign for free. Another said if it was removed and proper procedure was followed to put it back up then he'd pay to cover those costs.
Audience member Jack Thomas implored the council members to change their minds, saying they should be looking out for what's best for the children. As he did last month, Thomas once again expressed his disappointment in their leadership and behavior.
At one point during the meeting as Bradford was reading from a document that sets guidelines for donations to the city, people in the audience begin to direct questions toward the council, prompting Bradford to turn and say, "Shut up."
Gardner reminded everyone the city attorney said the sign and fence -- both covered by Bloxom's donation -- would have to be removed at the same time, not just the sign removed alone.
Questions were also posed as to who would be responsible for reimbursing Bloxom the $41,000- - the city or the booster club? No one had a concrete answer.
The exact amount of the cost of the fence and sign was unclear Monday. Even the booster club president could only provide a guesstimate figure of “somewhere in the 30s (thousand dollars).”
“Being that the signage is trespassing on city property, the owner would have to pay to have the signage removed,” Taylor said during the meeting.
According to Gardner, the sign is owned by the booster club.
“The city is not going to refund the $41,000 because the city has not accepted the sign or the fence from the booster club as of today. It is sitting on city property, but we have not accepted the donation as of today,” Gardner said at the meeting.
In his veto letter issued Tuesday morning, Gardner gave the following reasons for the veto:
- There is community support across the city to leave the sign in place.
- Ownership of the sign and fencing is unclear.
- It was not determined who would be responsible for removing the sign.
- It was not determined where funding to remove the sign would come from.
- The fence provides security for the children and protection of the field from animal destruction.
- The donor of the sign and fencing expects full reimbursement of $41,000 if both are removed.
"I firmly believe we should we should stand behind the Minden Rec Booster Club Inc. and support their endeavors to grow our recreation programs and maintain and improve our complex, which is a vital economic development tool for the future," Gradner wrote in his veto letter.
The state constitution allows the city to have agreements with private groups, so the mayor added he will direct the city attorney to draw up a cooperative endeavor agreement with the booster club for future reference.
The City Council did not have a cooperative endeavor agreement in place when the sign-fence combo was put in in August. However Gardner pointed out Monday night and during previous meetings that the booster club was allowed to move forward with its donation at the rec center by following precedent set by other donations around the city that took place under previous administrations.
The City Council voted 3-2 Monday night -- prior to the vote to remove the sign -- to approve a cooperative endeavor agreement with the booster club. Taylor, Beard and Bloxom voted in favor, while Walker and Bradford opposed.
The booster club received its non-profit status last year and was filed with the secretary of state's office in November. This status allows the club to raise and collect funds for the rec center as a private entity. The filing also lists the city’s recreational director, Rocke Musgreaves, as a registered agent.
According to the club’s president, Joel Gray, the organization’s primary focus is the recreation center — now the city’s main recreational complex. However, the city is also responsible for a handful of other recreational sites, including Babb Park and Ewell Park. Unlike The Rec, as it's called, both are located in heavily populated residential areas within walking distance for many residents.
City officials say these two once active and thriving parks are in need of renovations in order for the community to reclaim the full use of the sites. Walker voiced concerns about the recreational parks that are not part of the club’s primary plan, at least one of which is in her district.
Gray says the club has a two-year plan that aims at addressing other recreational areas in the city.