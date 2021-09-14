MINDEN, La. -- Minden police took a Minden woman to the hospital early Tuesday after they say she threatened to kill her infant child with a sword.
Officers were dispatched to South Middle Landing around 5:30 a.m. after getting a call that a mentally ill woman was holding her baby and making threats to kill it with a sword, according to the Minden Police Association.
Officers removed the sword and talked the woman into releasing her child without incident or injury.
The child was placed in the care of a family member, while the mother was taken for mental health treatment, the association said.
In an unrelated matter, Minden police arrested a man Monday night for illegally entering the home of a woman with whom he had ended a relationship. The man punched the woman in the face, police said. The woman called a friend who took her to the hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, the man barricaded himself in the victim's home. Officers made multiple unsuccessful attempts to get him out peacefully.
They had to resort to using a battering ram to make entry and arrest the man. He was not injured, but he was arrested on charges of second-degree battery and resisting an officer.