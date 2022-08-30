MINDEN, La. -- A Minden man is dead after crashing his motorcycle early Tuesday morning in Webster Parish, state police said.
The victim is identified as Mark Isenhour, 58. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened just after 4 a.m. on Middle Road south of Old Arcadia Road.
Troopers said Isenhour was driving a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle south on Middle Road when he left the road and hit a culvert. Isenhour and his passenger were ejected.
Isenhour's passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing DOT-approved helmets at the time of the crash, troopers said.