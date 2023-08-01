MINDEN, La. -- Minden and utility company officials are continuing to work out the details of a planned power outage to make repairs to a damaged substation.
Meanwhile, no date or time has been set for the power outage, Mayor Nick Cox said today in a social media post.
Cox said a conference call was held earlier Tuesday morning with Entergy and AEP/SWEPCO to discuss what needs to be done at the Gilark substation. A fire there early Sunday morning caused damage to the city's only power source.
Entergy representatives emphasized during the call their priority is to minimize any inconvenience to residents and businesses during the high temperatures, while also ensuring the safety of their linemen.
The proposed plan includes setting up a temporary bypass to allow Entergy crews to make the repairs. Entergy and the City of Minden have agreed the most suitable time for these repairs is late in the evening and throughout the night.