MINDEN, La. -- The Minden Office of Motor Vehicles is closed until further notice because of COVID-19 precautions.
Customers who have appointments booked during the closure must reschedule online at www.expresslane.org. Customers are also encouraged to use www.expresslane.org for online services and a complete list of open offices.
Additionally, the Homer OMV location is open by appointment only. Customers can schedule an appointment by clicking on the “Book Appointment” icon at www.expresslane.org.
The Homer field office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.