MINDEN,La.-A Minden non-profit is looking to empower young people as they start their Summer vacation.
Patrick White is the founder of "We're Here" an organization dedicated to helping young people realize their potential. White says seeing the impact gun violence had on his own family inspired him to lead by example.
"It's about changing the mindset, some of us are being held back but we need to go after what we are passionate about and what is in our heart, go forward, let's go, let's get it," said White.
Catch the youth empowerment event on Thursday at Ewell Park, the event starts at 6pm. Come out to learn more about higher education opportunities. Free pizza will be provided. Reach out to White at 318.517.5670 if you are interested in partnering with the organization.