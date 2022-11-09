The city of Minden and other municipalities across northwest Louisiana have new mayors and other top officials following Tuesday’s vote.
In Minden, Nick Cox was the victor in a three-way race that also included Billy Mills and Terika Walker. Cox pulled 53% of the vote which was enough for a win without a runoff.
Cox, who is a Webster Parish police juror, replaces Mayor Terry Gardner, who died in June. Interim Mayor Tommy Davis is serving the remainder of Gardner’s term through the end of the year. Cox will take office in January.
Springhill Mayor Ray Huddleston was unable to top the 50% mark Tuesday so he’ll be in a runoff with Ronnie Hearnsberger next month. Huddleston had 47%, with Hearnsberger getting 34%. Courtney Allen was in third place.
Doyline Mayor Steven Bridwell did not run again so the race to fill his spot was between Gary Carter and Crystal Gates. Gates came out on top with 56%.
Caddo Parish
In Caddo Parish, mayor’s seats were up for grabs in Belcher, Gilliam and Mooringsport. The positions were decided in Belcher and Gilliam, where there were only two candidates each in the races.
Belcher Mayor Jennifer Fant was reelected over a challenge from Christi McWhiney. Incumbent Gilliam Mayor Gail Moore did not seek reelection, so David Griffin and Adam L. Oliver vied for the position, with Oliver soundly defeating Griffin with 82% of the vote.
Mooringsport Mayor Chester Coffman had challenges from Cynthia Clark, Tyler Gordon and William Moore, and he’ll face Moore in the Dec. 10 runoff. Moore came out on top with 40%, compared to Coffman’s 31%.
Claiborne Parish
The mayors’ posts were up for grabs in Haynesville and Homer in Claiborne Parish. In Haynesville, Mayor Beverlee Killgore did not seek reelection, so the race was between Roderick Hampton and Thomas Jake Tabor, with Hampton winning with 56%.
Homer Mayor Xanthe Seals had challenges from Linda Mozeke and Tommy Sanders. She topped the three-person race but her 40% wasn’t enough to keep her out of a runoff with Tommy Sanders, who had 37%.
Bienville Parish
In Bienville Parish, there were mayor’s races in Arcadia and Gibsland. Arcadia Mayor O’Landis Millican grabbed 70% of the vote and soundly defeated challenger Bonnie Stephenson for a second term.
Conversely, Gibsland voters gave Mayor Mayor Ray Ivory Sr. the boot by putting 68% of their votes behind Jeannie Richardson.
Natchitoches Parish
Four Natchitoches Parish communities had mayors on the ballot: Campti, Goldonna, Provencal and Robeline.
In Campti, there will be a runoff between Mayor LaRon Winslow, who had 32%, and Katrina Evans, who led the pack with 35%. Out of the race are Deborah Reliford, Dori Telsee and Lionel Telsee.
Goldonna Mayor Jennifer Smith was defeated by a wide margin. Her opponent, Gayle Cloud, recorded 82% of the vote.
The field was open in Provencal without the incumbent mayor in the race. Daniel Gongre gets the title by defeating Charlene Jones Womack with 58%.
There was an unusual circumstance in the Robeline mayor’s race. James Walker, one of the four candidates, died prior to election day, which could have put the results in doubt.
However, Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court David Stamey Wednesday said he was able to post Walker’s death in a timely manner so that voters knew when they went to the polls. There will be a runoff between the incumbent, Mayor Bobby Behan and challenger Gordon O’Con, who had 37% and 31%, respectively.
Red River Parish
There was only one mayor’s race in Red River Parish and that was in the village of Martin. Mary Ann Longino unseated Mayor Marcie Davis with 69% of the vote.
Sabine Parish
There was also a lone mayor’s race in Sabine Parish. Noble Mayor Beverly Rivers held onto her title with 91% of the 80 votes cast, overcoming a challenge from Gerri Anderson.
Here’s a look at some other races:
Minden police chief: Jared McIver beat Larry Morris Jr. McIver will replace longtime Chief Steve Cropper, who is retiring.
Minden City Council: District A – Wayne Edwards was reelected; District B – Levon “Charlie” Thomas was elected; District C – Vincen “Cheese” Bradford and Latasha Anderson Mitchell will be in a runoff; District D – Michael Roy won reelection; District E – Andy Pendergrass was elected.
Homer town marshal: Van McDaniel was reelected.