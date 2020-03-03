MINDEN, La. — A mother said her son — a 7-year-old J.A. Phillips Elementary School student -- was inappropriately handled last week by a bus driver on a Webster Parish school bus. And now, she said her child is being punished for his response to the bus driver.
Rachel Wilson said her son is being punished by the school district in connection to an alleged incident that occurred on board Bus No. 77.
“A bus driver put her hands on my child and now the school board is punishing him because he told her (bus driver) that he would hurt her if she didn’t get off of him and leave him alone. Now he’s in trouble,” Wilson said.
The Webster Parish school district stands behind the bus driver. Jeff Franklin, transportation and maintenance supervisor, said the bus driver followed proper procedure. He didn’t elaborate on the details of what happened, but said his investigation included viewing video footage from the bus.
Added Webster Parish schools Superintendent Johnny Rowland: “I’m confident that the bus driver followed the rules that were appropriate. Our investigation supports this finding of no wrongdoing on the part of our bus driver.”
Wilson said the problem began when the bus that her three children ride stopped at their Shreveport Road bus stop shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Not all of her children were allowed to exit the bus.
“My oldest son, who had gotten off the bus, ran into the house and told relatives that the bus driver was choking his brother, which is the 7-year-old,” Wilson said.
“My 7-year-old son was not allowed to immediately get off the bus and the bus driver had the doors closed while sitting at my child’s bus stop,” Wilson said. “I even received a call from a parent, who told me that her kids, who ride the same bus as my children, but to a different stop, witnessed the incident saying the bus driver pushed my son and called him crazy.”
District officials said disciplinary proceedings involving students cannot be disclosed.
Rowland added that video surveillance from the school bus supports this finding of no wrongdoing on the driver’s part.
Wilson said she would also like to see the footage.