MINDEN, La. — In an effort to combat the rising number of COVID-19 cases within the communities he serves, a Minden pediatrician is urging those who work in Minden’s food industry to wear masks at their workplaces.
He’s also recommending that the general public take heed. All in a steady flow of social media posts.
Dr. Michael Ulich said the goal is to get everyone, including the general public to wear a mask, whether a professional mask or homemade at this point.
Minden Medical Center is also enforcing a new preventative measure for all persons entering the facility to mask up, according to Ulich. A measure he reportedly pushed to have put in effect.
In a KTBS interview Monday, Ulich said that it is best that everyone masks up, practice proper hand washing hygiene, follow social distancing guidelines and adhere to the stay-at-home order, because there is no visual way to tell who has the virus, especially since many people are asymptomatic, where symptoms of the virus may be absent, in contrast to symptomatic, where symptoms are present.
As a result, Ulich said the public must address the situation as if everyone has the virus in order to slow down the spread of it.
He added that he has received a plethora of beneficial information about the spread of the virus from his colleague Dr. Mark Cimino, who resides in Italy, where the coronavirus pandemic has also hunted and haunted the human environment.
“This virus is highly contagious, it’s airborne and lives on surfaces much longer than is reported. I am not going to debate the CDC, who is trying to cover up the lack of preparedness with PPE.. You must look at the data from Italy and China... 20-30% of the people when tested are ASYMPTOMATIC and infect many others 10 to 1 by close proximity —to the fact of just talking to them," Cimino said in an email to Ulich. "Italy paid the price for not enacting this TOTAL lock-down quick enough. We have paid the price with over 10,000 deaths, many included doctors and over 500 more doctors and nurses were infected and sick.”
Ulich’s outcry follows a number of incidents witnessed by Minden locals — ignored social distancing recommendations, government issued stay-at-home orders taken for granted as people continue congregating in groups — from street fights to shopping despite the presence of the airborne illness plaguing the state at record numbers.
Some non-essential businesses in Minden have also reportedly elected to violate the governor’s orders to close up shop. Some restaurants continued offering dine-in services despite the statewide notice to restrict fast food and other restaurants to to-go and delivery orders only, according to Ulich.
He has not been silent about any of these matters, calling out establishments on social media and sending emails to companies regarding Minden-based restaurants, food chains, convenience stores and other establishments, including Walmart, Brookshire’s and McDonald”s, urging employers to provide and demand employees wear masks while conducting business in their respective workplaces.
“PLEASE BOYCOTT ALL STORES THAT WILL NOT MAKE THEIR EMPLOYEES WEAR AT LEAST SOME KIND OF MASK APPROVED OR HOMEMADE,” Ulich posted early Monday to friends and followers on Facebook. “This is way too contagious to be just droplets,” he later added.
The pediatrician has reportedly been in conversation with the owner of the Minden-based McDonald’s.
“The owner of McDonald's in Minden -- I just got off the phone with him. And he stated that we will work together to see if we can get at least some surgical masks for his employees,” said Ulich in a post update Monday afternoon after asking McDonald employees two days earlier to request masks from their employer.
“McDonald’s drive-through workers please ask your boss for a mask. You’re protecting yourself, but you’re also protecting your customers,” he said in a Saturday post.
COVID-19 reached Webster Parish just weeks ago. Last week, 44-year-old Andraia Sanders, of Minden died at her residence from the virus. Sanders fell ill shortly after returning home from attending a work-related conference in New Orleans.
The Centers for Disease Control is reportedly considering recommending the general public wear face coverings in public.