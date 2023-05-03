Minden police charge teen with attempted murder in botched truck stop car theft

MINDEN, La. -- A 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in an incident at a Minden truck stop where an attempted vehicle theft left a child injured.
Minden Police Chief Jared McIver said the juvenile was arrested in Shreveport for trespassing. He's being charged with attempted second-degree murder in Webster Parish. Bond is set at $2.5 million.
Minden police are fairly certain of the identity of a second suspect, McIver said told the Webster Parish Journal.
“We hope the 16-year-old will be ready to help us with this and identify him,” the chief said.
The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday at Love's Truck Stop off Interstate 20 when a man and his three daughters stopped there.
“The dad went into the store with his youngest – a 9-year-old – and when he looked back at his vehicle, a black male was trying to get into it with the two older girls,” McIver told the Webster Parish Journal. “The dad ran outside and when he did, the guy ran off.”
There was another suspect who, as he was leaving the parking lot, picked up the first suspect and then struck the 9-year-old who had followed her father into the parking lot. She was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital with broken bones. She is recovering.
The chief said the suspects drove a stolen U-Haul pick-up truck with all decals removed to resemble a regular white truck. They are also wanted in Shreveport for armed robbery.
“We’ve got to give praise to Shreveport PD, Bossier Sheriff’s Department and Minden City Marshal’s office for their assistance,” McIver added.
-----
The Webster Parish Journal contributed to this report.