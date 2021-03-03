MINDEN, La. — Minden police are seeking the public's help in locating a 54-year-old woman who reportedly went missing from an apartment complex in Minden over the weekend.
Patricia Parker was reported missing by her family early this week following failed attempts to locate her.
Wednesday, family members told KTBS Parker was last seen Sunday around 8 p.m. at Hillside apartments on Hillside Lane, where she was staying with her mother.
According to Parker’s family, surveillance video from Sunday from the apartment complex shows Parker and two black males outside the complex. A family member also said Parker’s cell phone, head phones were returned by one of the men. Her eyeglasses were later found at the corner of the apartment complex near the cooling unit by family member.
“I’ve posted a missing person flyer on our MPD Facebook page. We’ve had one report that she was seen at a convenience store, buying cigarettes on Sibley Road yesterday. We have no information to lead us to any certain area to search,” Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper said Wednesday.
The family is asking the public to help search for Parker by meeting at the apartment complex at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Parker, 54, has brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Anyone with information on Parker's whereabouts should contact Minden police at 318-377-1212.