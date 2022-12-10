Minden police have arrested a man and removed a dangerous weapon off the streets.
Z’yon Crawford of Minden was stopped on Interstate 20 eastbound at mile marker 48 around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Police Chief-Elect Jared McIver, Det. Shane Griffith and Off. Ben Sparks stopped Crawford for speeding.
“They found he had two warrants on him with bonds totaling $150,000,” McIver said.
Crawford’s warrants were for home invasion and aggravated assault with a firearm during the home invasion.
McIver said the Drako 7.62, ammunition and drums were found in the vehicle.
“When it comes to drugs and guns, we have a zero tolerance,” McIver said. “We said we will get them off the streets, and we will. These (officers) work hard.”
Griffith and Sparks were set up on I-20 as part of STEP.
Safety Traffic Enforcement Program is set up inside the parish limits of the interstate, according to current Chief Steve Cropper.
STEP has proven beneficial in slowing speeders, catching criminals and bringing in needed funds for several entities.
“Speeding ticket fines are set up to be split among the City of Minden, the judges’ office, Minden Police Department and the Ward Marshal’s Office,” Cropper said.
This information has been provided by a law enforcement agency as public information. Persons named as suspects in a criminal investigation, or arrested and charged with a crime, have not been convicted of any criminal offense and are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.