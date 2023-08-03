MINDEN, La. -- Residents in Minden are bracing for a lengthy power outage. The city in Webster Parish is set to go dark around 10 p.m. Thursday. The outage is expected to last up to six hours.
The outage is necessary as part of the repairs after a fire over the weekend at the Entergy Substation, the city's only power source.
Mayor Nick Cox said a conference call was held Tuesday morning with Entergy and AEP/SWEPCO to discuss what needs to be done at the Gilark substation.
Entergy representatives emphasized during the call their priority is to minimize any inconvenience to residents and businesses during the high temperatures, while also ensuring the safety of their linemen.