MINDEN, La. -- Residents in Minden are bracing for a power outage that could last most of the night.
The city in Webster Parish is set to go dark around 10 p.m. Thursday. The outage is expected to last up to six hours.
The outage is necessary as part of the repairs after a fire over the weekend at the Entergy Substation, the city's only power source.
During the outage, extra law enforcement officers will be on patrol.
“We will have triple the number of officers we normally have out Thursday night,” said Minden Police Chief Jared McIver.
Normally, there are around five officers on each shift.
“I will have two other shifts – between 15 and 20 officers – canvassing businesses and residences for the duration of the outage," McIver said.
The outage means store security alarms and camera systems will be down and that spells opportunity for some people, the chief said.
Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said he will have deputies on standby inside the city limits.
“Whatever they (MPD) need us to do, we will be there to do it,” Parker said.
“We’ve got it covered,” McIver added.
The Webster Parish Journal contributed to this report