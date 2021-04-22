MINDEN, La. - The family of Robby Dale Bailey — a man who was seen on video being punched and kicked by Minden police officers last week while walking his grandson to school — is calling on the Louisiana State Police and the FBI to investigate the behavior and practices of the Minden Police Department.
On Thursday, during a press conference lead by the Social Justice Community of Webster Parish, Charles Jones, an attorney for 53-year-old Bailey and his relatives, said Bailey suffers from epileptic seizures, a medical condition he’s had for decades.
Jones said the family “wants justice and fairness for Bailey and is asking for peace and justice in the community.” Jones added that “enough is enough,” referring to the behavior of local police.
On April 15, Bailey was hospitalized and later jailed following an encounter with four white Minden policemen and one Black officer in the 400 block of Gum Street. The incident was captured in a Facebook Live video by a passerby. In the video, officers can be seen struggling with Bailey on the ground.
Bailey’s elementary-age grandson can be seen standing alone, silently watching the struggle. Officers appear to not notice the unattended child who is nearby watching.
As a result, the woman who videoed the encounter can be heard asking the child the name of his mother. She then makes a public plea to the child’s mother to contact her regarding the child.
An officer is seen tossing what appears to be some small packets to the side. A third officer, followed by a fourth arrive to help get the man in custody. One of the officers is seen punching Bailey.
A fifth officer can be seen kicking Bailey, who was on the ground, as the other officers continue to wrestle with him.
According to reports, police were initially called to the scene about a man lying on Gum Street. Cropper told the Minden Press Herald when the first officer got there, the boy pointed him to the man sitting in the bushes in front of a home. Cropper reportedly said the struggle followed.
Cropper told the Minden Press-Herald Bailey could face charges of resisting arrest.
Thursday, Jones told KTBS that Bailey remains in law enforcement custody at an area jail and has been given the standard 72-hour hearing. But he has still not been officially charged.
As of Thursday, KTBS 3 News had not received the Minden Police Department’s press release regarding the matter which Cropper initially said in an April 15 text response that he would email on April 16. However, in the text message Cropper did confirm one officer has been placed on administrative leave pending a “thorough investigation.”
“Because this matter is the subject of an investigation, I will leave you with these three things — fairness, humanity and a full complete investigation — and after that we will let the pieces fall where they may,” said Councilman Wayne Edwards, who represents Minden District A where the incident occurred.
The Bailey incident follows months of massive protests nationwide in which people are demonstrating against police mistreatment of Black people and racial discrimination.