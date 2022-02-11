SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Minden tax preparer will spend two years in prison for filing false tax returns, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said Friday in a news release.
U.S. District Judge Donald Walter also ordered Deborah Cooksey, 56, of Minden, to pay $547,043 in restitution. She'll be on supervised release for a year when she gets out of prison.
Cooksey, owner of Cooksey's Tax and Notary Services LLC, pleaded guilty in September following her indictment by a federal grand jury earlier in the year.
The government said Cooksey did not report all fees earned from the preparation and filing of client’s individual tax returns during the tax years 2013 and 2014. In 2015, Cooksey only reported $522,662 in income for 2013 when in fact her gross income was almost $1.4 million. And because she understated her receipts and income, she still owes taxes for 2013.
As part of her plea agreement, Cooksey agreed to stop filing federal tax returns for anyone other than herself. She is also prohibited from maintaining any association with a tax preparation business, instructing, teaching or training any person in the preparation of federal tax returns.
The case was investigated by the IRS-Criminal Investigation and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mary J. Mudrick and Mike Shannon.