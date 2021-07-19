MINDEN, La.— Two Minden teenagers have been charged with attempted second-degree murder following a shooting Sunday at an apartment complex in Minden.
Police Chief Steve Cropper said the shooting happened around 5:40 a.m. at Chateau Normandy Apartments, located in the 1400 block of Lewisville Road.
Cropper said a 17-year old victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and is in ICU in critical condition.
Police have arrested a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting. They are being detained at Ware Youth Detention Center in Coushatta.
A third person of interest is also being investigated by authorities.