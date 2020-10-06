MINDEN, La - During City Council Comments, Mayor Gardner addressed the issue of Trick-or-Treating at Halloween in Minden this year.
With Covid-19 still very much a part of everyday life, Gardner stated that he had discussions with many in the community and the members of the city council about whether or not to officially cancel Halloween Trick-or-Treating.
Gardner said that after consideration of council members, they agreed that it would be left up to individual parents on whether to assume the risks potential involved with Covid-19 at Halloween this year as well as those who hand out candy each year.