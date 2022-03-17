MINDEN, La. — The 48-year-old woman accused of fatally stabbing the older brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed entered a plea of not guilty in Webster Parish District Court this week.
Angela Washington’s plea Monday came on the heels of a grand jury indictment earlier this month, charging her with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the stabbing death of Tqarontarion “TQ” Dcortez Harrison, 32, of Minden.
Minden police said the incident happened Dec. 10 at Washington’s home in the 500 block of Moore Street, when Washington stabbed Harrison in his back with a large kitchen knife. According to authorities, the knife punctured Harrison’s lung. He died later at a Shreveport hospital.
The suspected murder weapon was recovered by police.
“This is very painful and people say time heals. Well, I learned a different perspective. You never get over a loss especially when it is your child — someone from your own womb,” Harrison’s mother, Jane Mims-Sneed, told KTBS Thursday.
“Love covers a multitude of sins, yet the Lord gives justice for crimes such as the one happened to my son. In cases like this, both family lose. My prayer is that justice will be served accordingly to the law. My prayer is for her that she will turn her life over to God and find peace within. I’ve placed her in the hands of the Lord,” she added.
“My son TQ was a son with much respect. He loved his family and was always somewhat of a provider for the family. Throughout his life, TQ worked with an energetic spirit. He was close to his mom — we had a mother/son relationship that never folded. I was his mom, prayer partner, teacher, friend mechanic. Whatever I had to be for my children I was … I’m that kind of mom,” Mims-Sneed said.
L'Jarius Sneed told The Kansas City Star in a story published in late 2021 that he credits Harrison for raising him while his parents were in prison. At 9 years old, Harrison changed diapers, ironed clothes and walked his brothers to school.
Harrison referred to 24-year-old L'Jarius Sneed as “my little dude” when talking with the newspaper and described their relationship as “closer than most brothers because of what we went through in life.”