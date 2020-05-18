DOYLINE, La. – A Minden woman who died early Monday from injuries sustained in a weekend train crash is considered a hero for putting herself in harm's way while trying to save the life of her grandchild.
“As far as I’m concerned, she’s a hero. She didn’t leave that child,” Doyline Police Chief Robert Hayden said.
Rebecca Woodard, 51, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport with life-threatening injuries following the Saturday night crash. Troop G was notified of Woodard’s death shortly before noon.
The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on the Kansas City Southern railroad tracks on state Highway 163 Doyline when Woodard’s 1997 Chevrolet Blazer stalled while crossing the tracks. Woodard and an older grandchild got out of the SUV and tried to push it out of the way, according to Troop G spokesman Brent Hardy.
As a train approached, Woodard reportedly told that grandchild to run while she attempted to free a 2-year-old who was still in the SUV. She was still trying get the child out when she was struck by the train, Hayden said.
Fortunately, said Hayden, the child only suffered moderate injuries. He taken to a hospital for treatment.
The older juvenile was not injured but was taken to a hospital for evaluation, Hardy said.