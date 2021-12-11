MINDEN, La. — Minden police have arrested a Minden woman in the stabbing death of Tqarontarion Dcortez “TQ” Harrison, the 32-year-old brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.
Angela Washington, 47, of the 500 block of Moore Street has been arrested and charged with one count of second degree homicide, according to Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper.
“TQ Harrison died from a single stab wound to his back, that punctured his lung,” Cropper said. Cropper said the murder weapon — a large kitchen knife — has been recovered.
The incident occurred at the home of Washington in the 500 block of Moore Street late Friday night.
Cropper said Harrison attempted to drive himself to Minden Medical Center after being stabbed, however he crashed his vehicle on the backside of the hospital. Harrison was reportedly transported to Oschner - LSU Hospital where he succumbed to his injury following an emergency surgery police said.
Authorities did not offer a motive in association with the fatal stabbing. An outpouring of condolences for Harrison’s mother Jane Mims Sneed and family flooded Facebook Saturday.
Harrison, a former football player and Minden High School graduate, was often in attendance at his brother’s football games. The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to play the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday at noon. It is unclear if L’Jarius Sneed will play.
The death of Harrison, who was well-liked and almost always seen smiling, has been labeled a gut-wrenching hit to the Minden community, as the crime rate continues to escalate within the municipality.
This is a developing story. A community prayer event has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday on District Drive in Minden. The prayer meeting was arranged by Jamie Kendrick Lewis to address the continuous violence plaguing the community.
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that,” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.