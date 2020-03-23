MINDEN, La. – A Minden woman who is the first in Northwest Louisiana to die from the coronavirus is being remembered Monday as a loving mom and dedicated worker.
The woman died in her home, said a state health official.
KTBS has confirmed her name through other sources as 44-year-old Andraia Sanders.
Sanders’ daughter, MacKenzie Palmer, begged her Facebook followers to get tested for the deadly virus.
“This is a serious matter so if you don’t have to leave your home, please don’t,” she wrote Monday afternoon. “Get tested even if you don’t have symptoms and continue to pray each and every day that this virus goes away soon.”
Sanders was a case manager at the Volunteers of America North Louisiana. The VOA on Monday afternoon acknowledged through social media the loss of an unidentified employee due to COVID-19 complications.
“She worked in our veteran services for many years. She was a dedicated worker and a wonderful person. Please keep her family, and especially her daughters, in your thoughts and prayers,” according to the VOA post.
Condolences for Sanders and her family are pouring in on social media. Those who knew her are remembering her beautiful smile, sweet spirit and angelic voice in a string of Facebook posts.
Sanders, a mother of two, is a 1994 graduate of Minden High School.