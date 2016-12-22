About 100,000 Americans live with an incurable lung condition called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF.
While there is no cure, new research shows the benefits of mindfulness in helping IPF patients enjoy a better life.
Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, is a devastating diagnosis.
“The lung tissue gets scarred. This process is irreversible and in fact almost always we do not know why this occurs," LSU Health pulmonologist Dr. Satish Kalanjeri said. "This is unfortunately an irreversible and progressive condition."
Patients typically have a cough and shortness of breath. Because these are such common symptoms, a diagnosis can take years. Treatments can help, but there is no cure.
IPF patient, Bill Pommy said, “Usually, when you’re diagnosed, you have about three years to live. That was about eight years ago for me. And so, I’m one of the rare ones. I’m taking the time to keep my life as long as possible. And what I’m doing is, I’m going to pulmonary rehab, which is an exercise program where I’m on oxygen and I’m closely monitored to make sure that my body is in as good a shape as it can be.”
Medication can slow the progress of the disease. But there’s also the psychological toll of living with an incurable illness.
"Addressing the emotional well-being of folks with IPF is very important," Dr. Kalanjeri said.
To help with anxiety and stress, many patients practice mindfulness.
"It can be thought of as a meditative technique wherein a person is encouraged to focus thoughts on the present and be aware of oneself and one's surroundings,” Dr. Kalanjeri added.
It’s a relaxation technique that can relieve a lot of anxiety associated with an IPF diagnosis.
"It allows patients to stay mentally strong which is crucial for them to cope with the diagnosis, with the symptoms and participate in the management of this condition which can last for several years," Dr.Kalanjeri explained.
Doctors say you can try this mind of matter approach to help you cope with life's stressors and chronic diseases. Choose one thing to pay attention to, like mindful eating, praying, or driving and note the potential changes in your mood and outlook.
Here’s a link to four apps you can download to your smartphone to give mindfulness a try.