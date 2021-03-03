TEXARKANA, Ark. – A 50-year-old Arkansas man will spend 10 years in prison for distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
Andre Scoggins of Mineral Springs was also sentence by U.S. District Court Judge Susan Hickey Tuesday to five years of supervised release.
According to court records, detectives with the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Scoggins in November 2018.
Scoggins was indicted by a federal grand jury in June of 2019 and entered a guilty plea last October.