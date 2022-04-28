Denise Marcelle

State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, proposed one of the four bills to establish a minimum wage that were defeated Thursday, April 28, 2022, by the GOP majority on the House Labor committee. (Photo by Mark Ballard, The Advocate)

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Republican majority in the House Labor committee voted Thursday – four times – against establishing a minimum wage and setting the rate above $7.25 per hour.

On repeated party-line votes, the majority of the House Committee Labor and Industrial Relations said they didn’t want to phase in a higher wage for all workers, nor for state employees, nor for restaurant workers, nor do they want voters statewide to decide.

Read more on the minimum wage from our news partner The Advocate.

Report a typo on this article
1
0
0
3
1

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments