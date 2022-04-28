BATON ROUGE, La. - The Republican majority in the House Labor committee voted Thursday – four times – against establishing a minimum wage and setting the rate above $7.25 per hour.
On repeated party-line votes, the majority of the House Committee Labor and Industrial Relations said they didn’t want to phase in a higher wage for all workers, nor for state employees, nor for restaurant workers, nor do they want voters statewide to decide.
Read more on the minimum wage from our news partner The Advocate.