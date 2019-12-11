SHREVEPORT, La. - Ministries operating at Highland Center no longer have to move out of the building.
KTBS reported over the summer that the building's owner asked the non-profits to find a new place to operate.
The building owner, Winners Circle International, is an organization run by Pastor Denny Duron.
On Wednesday, Duron decided to give the building back to the non-profits.
He wanted to turn that whole building into a children center and a Christian school.
He told all the non-profits they had until October to find other locations.
But Duron said, after meeting with them, he recognized the importance of all the work these nonprofits and their concerns about moving, so he gave back the building to Highland Center Ministries.
"Our next step was to do what we feel do well. That was daycare and Christian school. So we planned to establish a school there. In order to do that we needed all the space. There was no way around that. As we began to talk and find out the needs of those that we asked to move, I said you know we will give this back to you,” said Duron.
The reason why he originally wanted to turn the Highland Center Ministries into a children center was because the center had been operating in the red for years.
Duron said he has no plans on opening a center in another location.
“We are going to try to do everything we need to do on the West side of town and if later on, if an opportunity presents itself, well maybe. But right now, we have all that we can say grace over,” he said.
To find out more about the services offered at Highland Center Ministries, visit https://highlandcenter.org/