SHREVEPORT, La. - It was almost one year ago when Courtney Hammons was crowned Miss Louisiana 2020.
Her reign was unlike any other. The Coronavirus pandemic created new challenges in serving the community. It also prevented Hammons from competing in the Miss America pageant.
Not having the opportunity to compete for the grand title was "bittersweet." However, it gave Hammons more time to serve her home state. She says, it was an honor.
Hammons sat down with KTBS 3's Carl Pendley to share her service and experience as Miss Louisiana. See the full interview in the video above.
Miss Louisiana 2021 will be crowned on June 19.
You can watch the pageant live, starting at 8 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.