SHREVEPORT, La. - Kaitryana Leinbach won the inaugural Miss Louisiana Volunteer pageant on Jan. 8 at Airline High School in Bossier City.
Miss Louisiana Volunteer is a preliminary pageant to Miss Volunteer America, a nationwide, service-oriented scholarship program. The Miss Louisiana Volunteer pageant has various phases of the competition including evening gown, on-stage question, swimsuit and talent. Leinbach not only won the state title, but she was also the recipient of a $15,000 cash scholarship, a key to the city of Bossier City and many other prizes.
"This is the first Miss Louisiana Volunteer and the first Miss Volunteer America pageant," said Leinbach. "To be a part of that legacy and to make history in that way was inspiring and humbling."
Leinbach says that in preparation for the Miss Volunteer America pageant, she just wants to make Louisiana proud. She also stated that a common misconception about pageantry is that you have to prepare differently than what you live your life. Leinbach says that she lived her life everyday as if she were a queen and a titleholder in preparation for Miss Louisiana Volunteer.
The Miss Volunteer America pageant will be held May 1-7 in Jackson, Miss. Click here to follow Kaitryana's reign as Miss Louisiana Volunteer and her journey to Miss Volunteer America.