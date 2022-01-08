BOSSIER CITY, La - The inaugural Miss Louisiana Volunteer pageant was held Saturday evening in Bossier City at Airline High School.
Miss Louisiana Volunteer is a preliminary pageant to Miss Volunteer, a nationwide, service-oriented scholarship program. Contestants from all over the state came to compete in various phases of the competition including evening gown, on-stage question, swimsuit and talent. The winners will receive thousands of dollars in scholarship money and other great rewards and prizes.
"The pageant's all about empowering young woman so that they can fulfill their education and volunteer opportunities in communities all over Louisiana," said Ann Harmon, Executive Director for Miss Louisiana Volunteer.
Jacqueline Deville is the new Miss Louisiana Bayou Fundraiser Teen 2022. Melissa Le is the new Miss Louisiana Teen Volunteer 2022 and the new Miss Louisiana Volunteer is Kaitryana Leinbach.
The winners will compete in the Miss Volunteer America national competition on May 4-7.