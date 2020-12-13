BENTON, La. - Bossier sheriff’s detectives are asking for the community's assistance in finding a missing teenager from Benton.
Aubrey Roberts, 14-years-old, was last seen at a friend’s house in the Benton area Saturday evening.
Roberts was wearing a gray fleece jacket, white Air Force sneakers and black Yoga pants. She is considered to be a possible runway.
Roberts is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Her eyes and hair are brown, and she wears braces.
If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Aubrey Roberts, contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.