UPDATE: Harper has been safely located.
BENTON, La. -- Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington says a Bossier City man with health issues has been reported missing, and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in safely locating him.
Matthew William Harper, 24, was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday afternoon in the south Bossier area. He was reportedly headed out fishing, driving his white 2006 Toyota Tundra with Louisiana license plate number C788974, along with a Jon boat in the bed of the truck.
He often fishes at the Tall Timbers pond and that area.
His family is concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.