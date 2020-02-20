BOSSIER CITY, La. – Two Bossier City men reported missing within weeks of each other have a business connection.
KTBS has confirmed John Hardy, who was last seen around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday at his Bossier City home, and Garrett Wilson, who was last seen on Jan. 23 at his home three streets away, worked together.
Hardy, 43, operated an air conditioning repair business out of his home. Wilson worked with Hardy.
Bossier City police are treating the disappearances separately for now.
"We're not ignoring the fact that they were business partners. That's obviously something that needs to be looked into but again at this point its not officially connected in any way. It is highly suspicious. They are investigating whether they are related but right now they are two separate cases," said spokeswoman Traci Landry.
Hardy’s last known whereabouts was at his home in the 5800 block of Bayou Drive. Hardy uses a walker because of a previous injury to his left leg.
Wilson, 48, began helping Hardy with the business because of Hardy’s limited mobility.
Friends and family conducted their own search for Wilson shortly after he was reported missing on Jan. 26 from his home on Bluebonnett Drive. Wilson’s cell phone was found on the side of the Flat River bridge on Sligo Road.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted BCPD with the search since it extended beyond the city limits. Cajun Coast Search and Rescue came up from south Louisiana to help using k-9s.
Search crews focused in the south Bossier Parish area off Sligo Road and beyond. The search did not turn up any clues to Wilson’s whereabouts.
Hardy and Wilson are listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing.
Hardy is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white and blue checkered shirt.
Wilson is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing about 230 pounds.
Detectives are asking that anyone who may have seen or spoken with Hardy or Wilson or anyone who may have information on his whereabouts to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8683.