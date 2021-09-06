DIXIE INN, La. -- louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory Sunday on behalf of the Dixie Inn Police Department for two-year-old Xander Scriber. According to police, Xander is believed to be in imminent danger.
The toddler was reported missing from his residence — 121 Southfield Park Road in Dixie Inn. The child was last seen on Sunday, at approximately 5 p.m., with his non-custodial father, Robert Scriber.
Xander has brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 24 to 30 inches tall and weighs about 34 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with the word “Puma” in white letters and gray shorts.
Robert Scriber, 38, is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. He has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 235 pounds.
Robert Scriber is possibly driving a 2018 black Jeep Compass with Louisiana license plate 101EUZ.
-----
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Xander Scriber should immediately contact the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-377-1515 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.