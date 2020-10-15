MANSFIELD, La. -- The search continues for a DeSoto Parish man who's been missing for weeks.
Tommy Wayne Brown, 63, was reported missing in late September. It's possible he could be in the Shreveport area, according to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office.
Brown's wife, Judy, agrees, and has issued a plea to hunters and fishermen to keep an eye out for her husband near the Wallace Lake Road area. Judy Brown said he suffers from confusion and the early stages of dementia.
Judy Brown is offering a reward for information leading to her husband's whereabouts.
Anyone with information on Brown, or who have seen him recently, or know of his potential whereabouts, is asked to contact sheriff's investigators at (318) 872-3956.