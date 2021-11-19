WASKOM, Texas - The body of a missing East Texas man has been found inside his wrecked vehicle in Waskom.
Harrison County sheriff's deputies had been investigating the disappearance of Jared Hudson since Nov. 11.
On Thursday, cable line workers found Hudson's vehicle off the road near the intersection of Texas Spur 156 and U.S. Highway 80.
The vehicle was approximately 100 feet off the roadway and flipped upside down in a low-lying creek making it difficult to be seen from the road.
Sheriff's deputies said in a news release the vehicle was partially submerged, had severe damage and was clearly involved in a vehicle accident. Hudson's body was found inside.
Waskom police say Hudson was traveling northbound on Spur 156 at a high rate of speed and ran a stop sign at Highway 80.