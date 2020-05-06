UPDATE: Shreveport Police say Saundra Knowles has been located safely.
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police are seeking the whereabouts of an 79-year-old woman who walked away from her residence in the 400 block of Gladstone Boulevard Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.
Saundra Knowles was last seen wearing a blue and gray shirt with horizontal stripes and blue pants. Knowles, who is a reported dementia patient, is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Anyone who has any information on Knowles' whereabouts is asked to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300.