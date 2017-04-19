The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children along with the Atlanta Police Department need your help in finding a missing child.
Araseli Jimenez-Vasquez, 12, is missing from her home in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta Police Department believe the child was abducted by 32-year-old, Armando Aguilar. It is believed the Aguilar is driving a 2009 white Ford Econoline with Georgia license plate Q-F-D-5-8-5-4.
A felony warrant for Kidnapping was issued for Armando on April 17, 2017. Armando has heavy scaring along the right side of his chin. He has a tattoo of "Ashley" across the middle of his chest. Above the name are 4 large stars and below are three large stars.
Atlanta Police Department believes the child is in extreme danger. The child and Aguilar may be in Louisiana. There is currently an active AMBER Alert for Araseli in Georgia.
If you have seen the listed vehicle, child or suspect call 9-1-1 immediately or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-817-2379.