Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAVY RAINFALL FELL ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE FOUR STATE REGION ON SUNDAY. PERIODS OF HEAVY RAINFALL WILL AGAIN BE POSSIBLE TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY THEREFORE A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM TUESDAY EVENING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SHREVEPORT HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS...NORTHWEST LOUISIANA...SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA AND TEXAS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS, COLUMBIA, HEMPSTEAD, HOWARD, LAFAYETTE, LITTLE RIVER, MILLER, NEVADA AND SEVIER. IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, BIENVILLE, BOSSIER, CADDO, CLAIBORNE, DE SOTO, NATCHITOCHES, RED RIVER, SABINE AND WEBSTER. IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA, MCCURTAIN. IN TEXAS, ANGELINA, BOWIE, CAMP, CASS, CHEROKEE, FRANKLIN, GREGG, HARRISON, MARION, MORRIS, NACOGDOCHES, PANOLA, RED RIVER, RUSK, SABINE, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHELBY, SMITH, TITUS, UPSHUR AND WOOD. * THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * RAINFALL TOTALS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * FLOODING MAY OCCUR IN URBAN AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. HEAVY RAINFALL MAY ALSO CAUSE FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, AND RIVERS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&