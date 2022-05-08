Shelby Carhee

MANY, La. - Authorities say a missing girl from Sabine Parish has been found.

Shelby Carhee, 12, disappeared from her home in Saturday.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office released a statement early Sunday afternoon and Carhee has been located.

