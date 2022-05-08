MANY, La. - Authorities say a missing girl from Sabine Parish has been found.
Shelby Carhee, 12, disappeared from her home in Saturday.
The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office released a statement early Sunday afternoon and Carhee has been located.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!