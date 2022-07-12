SHREVEPORT, La. – There’s still been no information on the whereabouts of four Shreveport residents reported missing over the past few months.
And Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help in finding them. SPD recently posted information about the three missing women and one man on its Facebook to get the word out again. One of the four has been missing for almost a year.
MONICA MORIN
Shreveport police say Monica Morin was reported missing by her family in late July of last year. She was last seen in front of a home in the 1600 block of Cascade Avenue in West Shreveport.
Morin is a Hispanic female who is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair. Her last clothing description is unknown.
CHERRIE MOODY
Cherri Moody, 39, was last seen on March 30 leaving her home on West Algonquin Trail. She did not make it to her destination and has not been seen or heard from since.
Moody was wearing a pink tank top, black tights and black and white flip flops.
She has red hair, green eyes and is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing about 105 pounds.
ISCHMIEL CARTER
Ischmiel Carter, 26, was last seen on April 20 in the 300 block of West 71st Street. He is known to drive a green 2003 Cadillac Escalade with license plate number 568DQD.
Carter is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
SAVANNAH HALE
Savannah Hale, 22, was reported missing by family on May 4. She was last seen in downtown Shreveport.
Hale drives a gray 2012 Kia Forte.
She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Hale has silver hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings, black hoodie and black tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 ext. 3.