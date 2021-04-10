BATON ROUGE, La. - Investigators believe missing LSU student Kori Gauthier's car was left abandoned on I-10 well before it was involved in a wreck early Wednesday morning.
Gauthier went missing sometime before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. Her abandoned car was discovered that morning on I-10 east on the Mississippi River Bridge after someone crashed into it.
An LSU spokesperson said Friday evening that the vehicle had been left unoccupied on the bridge for "at least an hour" before the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department released a statement Friday detailing what happened after the initial crash.
"On April 7, 2021 shortly after midnight we responded to the Horace Wilkinson Bridge regarding a reported accident involving a stalled vehicle. Upon arrival the officer observed the stalled vehicle was unoccupied. The officer acted quickly to have the vehicle removed from the roadway to prevent any other crashes. The registered owner of the unoccupied vehicle was not contacted, but this investigation remained ongoing."
BRPD added that officers have been searching for Gauthier since her disappearance, including a dive team in the Mississippi River.
The United Cajun Navy announced Thursday it was joining the search, and they are bringing in helicopters to do so. To assist with the search on foot, the United Cajun Navy is asking for volunteers to walk the levee.
Volunteers were invited to meet along the levee near the LSU Vet School Friday morning. Gauthier's family was there to accompany those searching the area.
A spokesperson says the search will continue on ATVs Saturday if needed. They added that the river is higher than normal, which could add complications to the search.
For any additional information, contact Todd Terrell of the United Cajun Navy at (225)806-0746.