POWHATAN, La. -- News stories and social media shares are credited with the discovery this afternoon of a fire truck reported missing in Natchitoches Parish.
The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office this morning around 11 a.m. asked for the public's help in locating a red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck stolen from Natchitoches Parish Fire District No. 10's fire station in Powhatan. Within two hours, one of the NPSO's social media followers contacted Chief Deputy Greg Dunn with a tip the truck was found off state Highway 3191 near Natchitoches.
Deputies responded and found it about 200 yards off the highway stuck in the mud behind an old abandoned house. Fire personnel responded to recover the truck. It's not damaged, but will need a "total clean-up," sheriff's deputies said.
The fire truck -- valued at $204,000 -- was last seen Sunday. But it wasn't noticed missing until Wednesday when the fire chief discovered someone had forced open a door at the fire station in Powhatan and stole the truck.
The vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen.
Now detectives will attempt to identify the suspect or suspects responsible for the burglary and theft of the fire truck. Detectives processed the vehicle for DNA and fingerprint evidence.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830.
"We would like to thank our social media followers and media partners for your assistance in this investigation which has led to the recovery of public safety equipment that is essential in saving property and the lives of citizens in the Powhatan area and District No. 10 area," the sheriff's office said.