POWHATAN, La. -- A fire truck was stolen sometime earlier this week from a Natchitoches Parish fire station.
Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies were called Wednesday night when the Fire Protection District No. 10 fire chief reported a break-in and theft of a truck that's used to fight brush fires.
The chief said the missing fire truck was last seen Sunday. It's valued at $204,000.
The burglar was able to access the truck by forcing the door open at the fire station in the 100 block of state Highway 485 in Powhatan.
The 2019 Ford F-550 brush truck shouldn't be hard to recognize. It's red with "Fire Protection Dist. 10 Powhatan, La." in gold letters on the side. It has a light bar and spotlight on the top. License plate number is 266061.
The vehicle was entered into the National Crime Information Center as stolen.
Anyone who sees it is asked to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office at 352-6432 or 357-7851.