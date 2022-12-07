SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. - The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a woman reported missing more than a month ago.
Kayla M. Stephens (Vanhoutan), 40, was last seen on Oct. 30 in Horatio, Ark. She was in a 2003 black Chevy pickup truck with Arkansas license plate USAAJDD.
She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Stephens' family said she was supposed to meet with her boyfriend, Tim “T.D.” Hendrix, in Ashdown, Ark. for lunch on the day she was last seen. Her family has not spoken to her since.
Contact the sheriff's office with any information.