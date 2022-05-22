CASS COUNTY, Texas - At approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Texas Game Wardens along with Cass County Sheriffs Office responded to a call of a missing person in the area of Armstrong landing, along the shores of Lake Wright Patman.
The missing person has been identified as Charles Yaw, 34 of Daingerfield, Texas. He was last seen Saturday prior to the storms that moved through the area. He is believed to be on foot around the the lake area. Texas Game Warden K9 team and Task Force 1 K9 team from Ft. Worth area are in route to assist.
If anyone has any information about the location of Mr. Yaw please notify the Cass County Sheriffs Office