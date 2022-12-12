SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man reported missing almost two weeks ago was found dead Monday in the Parkview neighborhood south of the main U.S. Post office.
Leo Johnson, 48, of the 5900 block of Attaway Street, was found by a passerby just after 11 a.m. near a recycling center in the 2400 block of Bell Street. That's south off Texas Avenue near the postal facility and St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Johnson, who was reported missing Nov. 30, was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of his death is pending autopsy, which has been ordered.
The death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.