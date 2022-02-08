BENTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen Monday on the campus of Bossier High School around noon.
Deputies say Mariah Venious, 15, received a hall pass from her teacher to go to the office, but she never arrived.
Venious was seen on school surveillance cameras wearing light-colored blue jeans, a blue shirt and a dark-colored jacket.
The teen has friends in Bossier City and Shreveport, but is believed to be in the Shreveport area.
The missing teenager is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the Bossier sheriff's office at (318) 965-2203.