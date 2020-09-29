CLARENCE, La. -- An elderly man reported missing to the Harris County, Texas Sheriff's Office late last night suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71 south of Clarence this morning, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the crash site at 6:15 a.m. and found the 87-year-old Centerville, Texas, man in his 2020 Ford Ranger. He apparently left the roadway and traveled through a ditch before hitting a tree.
He was taken by ambulance to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
During the crash investigation, NATCOM 911 operators learned the man had been reported missing by family members at approximately 11 p.m. Monday night. Family members were contacted and are en route to Natchitoches.
The man's name was not released.