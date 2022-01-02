GREENWOOD, La. - A 40-year-old Greenwood woman, who went missing from her home, was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 20 late Saturday.
Heather Russell, 40, was crossing the eastbound lanes of I-20 near the Greenwood exit when she was hit. Russell died at the scene.
Related article--Missing special needs woman
Shelwas last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday on Devers Road just north of the interstate.
Russell's family feared that she wandered into the woods into the Texas state line near Waskom.