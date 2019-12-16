DUBBERLY, La. -- A Mississippi woman is dead after a train collision Sunday night in Webster Parish, state police said Monday in a news release.
Brenda Dills, 52, of Moss Point, was ejected and killed after state police say she stopped her SUV on the train tracks at a railroad crossing on state Highway 532 near Harvey Barber Shop Road.
Why Dills' Chrysler SUV was stopped on the tracks is still under investigation.
No one on the train was injured.
A toxicology sample was taken from Dills and submitted for analysis.