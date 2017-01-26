Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies and Natchitoches Multi-jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents have captured a Missouri rape suspect after a brief manhunt near Thursday afternoon in the Allen community in west Natchitoches Parish, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones.
Ernest Calvin Meeks Jr., 23, is in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where he is held as a fugitive from Missouri on a charge of forcible rape with a gun. He is expected to be extradited to Missouri at a later date.
Meeks' arrest was the result of a criminal background check initiated by NPSO patrol deputies and detectives who were working on a criminal investigation in the Allen community. Three men walking on state Highway 485 were stopped and identified, Jones said.
Background checks through the national crime computer indicated Meeks was wanted by Kansas City police on the rape charge. The warrant was issued in November.
While deputies were talking to the men, Meeks ran into nearby woods near the Allen-Marthaville Road. The state police helicopter and Winn Correctional Center bloodhounds were deployed to assist deputies in the manhunt.
Meeks, who lives in the 1500 block of Highway 485, was tracked through the woods for a half-hour before he located. He was arrested without incident, Jones said.
Jones said that he is "extremely pleased that we have taken a rape suspect off of the streets in Natchitoches Parish and saved others from possible harm from this individual who belongs incarcerated until he is brought before the court of law." He also commended his dispatchers and deputies for a "job well done."
The sheriff extended appreciation to state police Troop E and Winn Correctional officers for their quick response for assistance.